Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,502 shares of company stock worth $2,004,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

