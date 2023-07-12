Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

