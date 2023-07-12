MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 743 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.