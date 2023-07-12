Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after buying an additional 1,230,400 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.9 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $105.21.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.