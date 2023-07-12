MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average of $196.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.