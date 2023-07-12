MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,559 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 309.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

