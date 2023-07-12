ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

