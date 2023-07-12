MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,060 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 299.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.