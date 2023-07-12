4,034 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 758,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQH opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

