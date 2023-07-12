Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 271.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.