MV Capital Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1,236.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

