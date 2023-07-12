Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TAN opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.