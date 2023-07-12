Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 245 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $466.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.56 and a 200 day moving average of $467.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

