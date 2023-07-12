Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $408,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

