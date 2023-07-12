Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Omeros Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Omeros has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $325.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Omeros by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,869 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile



Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

