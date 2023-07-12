Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cerus by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

