Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

