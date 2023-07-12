Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average of $202.79. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

