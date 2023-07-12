Critical Survey: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) vs. Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oatly Group and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.61, indicating a potential upside of 140.33%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Oatly Group.

This table compares Oatly Group and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -50.64% -44.48% -30.07% Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Volatility & Risk

Oatly Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Steakholder Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $722.24 million 1.57 -$392.57 million ($0.64) -3.00 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.35

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group. Oatly Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steakholder Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

