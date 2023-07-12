Analyzing Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medexus Pharmaceuticals and Esperion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medexus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esperion Therapeutics $75.47 million 2.02 -$233.66 million ($3.41) -0.47

Medexus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medexus Pharmaceuticals and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medexus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Esperion Therapeutics -294.74% N/A -85.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and Esperion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medexus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44

Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 136.01%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.44, indicating a potential upside of 610.84%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Medexus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Medexus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals



Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery. The company's products portfolio also includes Cuvposa, a glycopyrrolate oral solution; Naproxen, a Pediapharm naproxen suspension; Otixal, ciprofloxacin and flucinolone acetonide; Trispan, a triamcinolone hexacetonide injectable suspension; and Treosulfan, a bifunctional alkylating agent for use as part of a conditioning treatment for patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, it offers over the counter products comprising Nyda, a topical revolutionary treatment indicated for the eradication of head lice; Relaxa, an osmotic laxative to treat occasional constipation in adults; Oralvisc to reduce joint pain and enhance joint function in osteoarthritis of the knee; Tricovel tablets with Biogenina to reduce hair shedding due to Telogen Eflluvium; and Calcia Calcium and vitamin D products. The company was formerly known as Pediapharm Inc. and changed its name to Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2018. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Bolton, Canada.

About Esperion Therapeutics



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

