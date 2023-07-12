Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,033,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,936,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 224.80%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

