Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of OMER stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.