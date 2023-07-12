Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.26 and a 12-month high of $127.66. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

