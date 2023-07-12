Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.