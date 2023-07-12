Omeros’ (OMER) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Omeros Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Omeros has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 76,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 34.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,963,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 506,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 188.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 797,034 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

