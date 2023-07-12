Head to Head Analysis: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Skeena Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 2.17 -$60.83 million ($0.27) -1.33 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.48

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -183.06% -75.56% -20.28% Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 228.16%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.