Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $107.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.
RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
RHP stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $98.60.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
