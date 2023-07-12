Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $107.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $98.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,642,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,869 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.