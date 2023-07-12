Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cerus has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Cerus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

