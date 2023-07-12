MV Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 230 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $808.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $777.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $815.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.14.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

