MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

AMD opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

