Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LYB opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

