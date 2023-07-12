MV Capital Management Inc. Has $132,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $882.05 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $776.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.73. The firm has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.