Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 105 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

COP opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.