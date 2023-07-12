Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 909 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $342.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

