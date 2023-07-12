Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $710.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $673.23 and its 200 day moving average is $688.70.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.15.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

