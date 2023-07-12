iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

