PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.