Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,574 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,450 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.