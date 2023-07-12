Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 36,110 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 17.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.
Insider Transactions at Toast
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
