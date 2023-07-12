Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 36,110 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 17.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $96,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $96,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,683,050 shares of company stock valued at $56,717,789. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.