Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $77.39 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

