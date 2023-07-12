Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $529,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

NYSE STZ opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average is $229.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.