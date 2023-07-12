9,072 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.