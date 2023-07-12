Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,928 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.58% of Colliers International Group worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

