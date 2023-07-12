Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

STLD opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

