Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.35.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

