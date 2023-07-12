Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,257 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $3,560,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.08.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

