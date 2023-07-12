Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 104,028 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,028 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

