Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,582 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

D stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

