CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.