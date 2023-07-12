Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

