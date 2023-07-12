Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.
In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
